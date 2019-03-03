Getting involved, staying active and making a difference, the key to a positive life

Last month, OnTheWight began a series of features focused on the great things young people on the Isle of Wight are doing.

Step up Beth Pitts

Head girl at Cowes Enterprise College, 16-year-old Beth Pitts is currently in Sixth Form (year twelve) where she’s studying English literature, history, and religious studies.

You might recognise Beth’s name as one of those recently involved with planning a social action session on climate change at the Academy.

‘Youth Strike 4 Climate Change’ movement

Beth explained to OnTheWight how she and a few other students from the Academy were responsible for producing a lesson that was taught throughout the Academy, informing pupils about the climate crisis and the ‘Youth Strike 4 Climate Change’ movement.

Beth says,

“I was extremely happy with the results from this session and, alongside the head boy of the Academy, was able to present hundreds of letters, that were written by students to Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion.” The letters expressed each student’s views on climate change and voiced the support of students for the ‘Youth Strike 4 Climate Change’ movement.”

Keeping active

It’s not just her studies and social action that keeps Beth busy and active.

She’s able to make a positive influence whilst works with Elite School of Swimming as a pool assistant. Beth says,

“This allows me to engage with younger members of the community and make a positive impact by assisting the learning of a vital life skill. “In the summer I completed my lifeguard training and hope to complete a swim teaching course in the future.”

As well as playing netball and training regularly with Gurnard Netball, Beth also volunteers at her local netball club where she helps coach junior members of the club.

Top tips for other young people

We asked Beth for her top three tips to young people wanting to get out there and do something positive with their lives. She said:

Always persevere Find something you enjoy and stick with it Remind yourself that you don’t have to do what everyone else is doing

