Fire crews to take part in mock road traffic incident exercise

If you’re driving in or out of East Cowes tomorrow (Saturday), don’t be alarmed if you see what looks like a traffic incident with multiple casualties near the CECAMM Centre.

Major exercise

Isle of Wight council advise that a major exercise, involving the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, is planned.

They say,

The event, which will also involved firefighters from Hampshire, will include a mock road traffic incident with multiple casualties, close to the CeCamm centre on Whippingham Road, between 10.15am and 2pm.

OnTheWight has asked whether this means the roads will be closed, but at time of publishing had not heard back. We’ll let you know once we hear back.

Image: leehaywood under CC BY 2.0

