Fire crews to take part in mock road traffic incident exercise

It’s not clear whether the road will be closed for the mock road traffic incident exercise that is taking part tomorrow.

police accident rain road by leehaywood

If you’re driving in or out of East Cowes tomorrow (Saturday), don’t be alarmed if you see what looks like a traffic incident with multiple casualties near the CECAMM Centre.

Major exercise
Isle of Wight council advise that a major exercise, involving the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, is planned.

They say,

The event, which will also involved firefighters from Hampshire, will include a mock road traffic incident with multiple casualties, close to the CeCamm centre on Whippingham Road, between 10.15am and 2pm.

OnTheWight has asked whether this means the roads will be closed, but at time of publishing had not heard back. We’ll let you know once we hear back.

Image: leehaywood under CC BY 2.0

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 16th November, 2018 1:54pm

By

chartman

Why couldn’t they do it down on the Esplanade ??? Plenty of room and no traffic disruption/rubber necking ! Maybe some rubber necking as drivers pass CECAMM will lead to some real accidents…Wouldn’t that be ironic.

16, November 2018 4:16 pm
