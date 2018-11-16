WASPI women and supporters head to Westminter rally

Shelagh shares this latest WASPI news. Ed

Members of Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) – covering Southampton, Portsmouth, South Hampshire and the Isle of Wight – will be travelling to London on Thursday, 22nd November to take part in a Rally coinciding with a Scottish National Party debate “State pension equalisation for women born in the 1950s” which will take place in Westminster Hall (details here).

Solent WASPI Group Coordinator, Shelagh Simmons, commented:

“On 6th November 2018, men and women’s state pension ages were the same for the very first time since the SP was introduced. We do not object to that. “However, women born in the 1950s have not had equality in other areas of life, and the way state pension age changes have been introduced has left a whole generation at a further financial disadvantage. “We are grateful to Patricia Gibson MP for securing this debate and keeping the issue in the parliamentary spotlight. We urge all MPs in our Solent region to attend.”

MP supports the campaign

In her application to the Backbench Business Committee for the debate, Patricia Gibson said: