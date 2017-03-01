Firefighter from Sandown praised after helping man who collapsed with chest pains

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield has paid tribute to firefighter Stuart McDonald from Sandown who quickly stepped in to help a fellow passenger who had collapsed with chest pains after arriving by catamaran at Ryde Pier Head.

Stuart, who was heading home on the last sailing from his job with London Fire Brigade, checked him over and supported Wightlink crew to keep the man comfortable until paramedics arrived.

Stuart says,

“It was a freezing February night so we took the gentleman to the café where it was warmer and then stayed with him until the ambulance arrived. There were hardly any people about and if he hadn’t been seen it could have been a lot worse. “Luckily, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“We are very grateful to our regular customer Stuart McDonald. His prompt action to help a fellow passenger in need was much appreciated by our crew. “I was delighted to meet him to hear more about what happened on the night and gave him a travel voucher to say thanks from all of us.”

Although the terminal has a defibrillator ready for use, it was not needed on this occasion. Isle of Wight NHS says the customer was admitted to A&E but later discharged.

Photo shows Keith Greenfield presenting Stuart with a Wightlink travel voucher.