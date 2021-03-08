First change in Covid restrictions as part of four-step plan to recovery

Today (Monday) sees the first change of Covid-19 restrictions come into force as part of the Government’s four steps to Covid recovery.

Schools

All schools will return today, including breakfast and after-school clubs.

Care homes

Care home residents will be able to nominate a named visitor to visit them, so long as they wear the appropriate PPE and are regularly tested.

Meeting others

You will be able to meet one person from outside your household for outdoor recreation.

Shielding

If you have been asked to shield, you should continue to do this until the end of March.

Next stage in easing of restrictions

The four-steps to Covid recovery set out by the Government are guided by the following four tests. There’ll be at least five weeks between each of them to assess the impact of the easing of restrictions,

They four tests are:

The success of the vaccine rollout

The number of hospital admissions and deaths falling

The amount of pressure on the NHS

The impact of any variants.

From 29th March – Rule of Six outdoors

The next change takes place on 29th March (the start of the East holidays), but is still considered part of Step 1.

From then, you’ll be able to meet in limited numbers outside, the rule of six will return for meeting in private gardens, as well as outdoor meetings for two households.

Subject to guidance, outdoor sports will return.

You will no longer legally be required to stay at home, but lockdown restrictions will remain, such as working from home and minimising travel.

Step 2: From 12th April

Subject to the four tests above, Step 2 will take place no earlier 12th April and will be announced seven days in advance.

Businesses able to reopen include:

Non-essential retail

Personal care, such as hairdressers and nail salons

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms

Holiday lets, but only to individuals or household groups

Pubs and restaurants outdoors only with no curfew

Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas

Libraries and community centres

Regulations will be amended for allow for the local council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections due to take place on 6th May.

Step 3: From 17th May – meeting indoors

Most restrictions on meeting outdoors will be lifted subject to 30 people, you will be able to see friends and family indoors, subject to rule of six or two households.

Businesses able to reopen include:

Pubs and restaurants indoors

Cinemas

Children’s play area

Hotels, hostels, B&Bs

Theatres and concert halls

Sports stadiums

Larger events will be piloted using enhanced testing, with further easing in the next step,

Step 4: 21st June

With necessary mitigation, the Government will aim to remove all legal limits on social contact, with weddings and other live events reopened, including nightclubs, and large events above the limits of Step 3.

Four reviews

All of the above are subject to resolving key questions, and the Government will conduct four reviews

How long we need to main social distancing and face masks Consider resumption of international travel, there will be a report by 12th April so people can plan for summer Consider Covid status certification to enable venues to open Return of major events

Read the full detail on the Gov Website.

Image: barneymoss under CC BY 2.0