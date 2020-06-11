First public meeting of Isle of Wight NHS Trust Board since Coronavirus pandemic begun

The first public meeting of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Board since the coronavirus pandemic started will take place today (Thursday).

It will be held ‘virtually’ – on Microsoft Teams.

Board members will hear an update from the chief executive, receive an overview of how the Trust has responded to Covid-19 and potentially approve the Trust Board Strategy 2020 – 2025.

Praise for staff

In her written update, Maggie Oldham, chief executive of the Trust, thanked staff and volunteers for their hard work and dedication over the past few months, saying they have dealt with a rapidly changing and uncertain situation.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, at 1.30pm.

You can read the board papers via the Isle of Wight NHS Website.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P