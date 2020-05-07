Five Isle of Wight Covid-19 patients sign up for national trial to help find cure

More Covid-19 patients are expected to sign up to research trials taking place at St Mary’s hospital

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Testing for Covid-19 in the lab

Five patients on the Isle of Wight have now signed up to help find a cure for the coronavirus.

As part of national and international trials being run at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport, research teams have been asking those suffering from the Covid-19 whether they will take part in tests.

Two trials at St Mary’s
The two being run at St Mary’s include ‘Recovery’, a Public Health England trial, and ‘Isaric’ which collects clinical data from the patient as part of a co-ordinated investigation around the world to help scientists as they search for treatments and a vaccine.

‘Recovery’, one of the world’s largest trials which started in March, will test a number of treatment drugs used for other conditions and new ones that will become available during the trial to see if there is a cure.

More expected to sign up
Now, as the number of people with lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 surpasses 140, five patients, all from the Island, have signed up to the trials — with the number of people expected to take part increasing daily.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: governortomwolf under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 7th May, 2020 5:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nEq

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, LDRS

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...