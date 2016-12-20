Floating Bridge: Service changes over Christmas and New Year

The council share this update on the Cowes Floating Bridge. Ed

Residents are being reminded of changes to the floating bridge service over Christmas and into the new year as preparations get underway for the arrival of the brand new £3.5 million vessel in Spring next year.

The current floating bridge will make its last crossing at approximately 12.30am (from East Cowes to Cowes) in the early hours of Tuesday 3 January, before being retired from service.

A replacement passenger launch (which will also carry bicycles) will be in operation from 5am on Tuesday 3 January until the new floating bridge commences service in late March 2017. Vehicles will be diverted via Newport during this time.

Major works

Extensive works will be undertaken in the new year to re-position chains and construct a new chain pit, resurface both slipways (please bear in mind that the tides restrict the amount of time the slipways can be worked on – which accounts for the amount of time allocated for this work), alter pedestrian footways on both sides and relocate ticket machines.

Amended schedule

The amended Christmas and new year operating schedule is as follows:

Christmas Eve – 5am to 12.30am (next day).

Christmas Day – 6.30am to 12.30am (next day).

Boxing Day – 6.30am to 12.30am (next day).

27 December – 6.30am to 12.30am (next day).

28 December – 5am to 12.30am (next day).

29 December – 5am to 12.30am (next day).

30 December – 5am to 12.30am (next day).

New Year’s Eve – 5am to 1.30am** (next day).

New Year’s Day – 6.30am to 12.30am (next day).

2 January – 6.30am to 12.30am (next day).

** Last crossing from East Cowes 1.10am, last crossing from West Cowes 1.20am.

Passenger launch

From Tuesday 3 January 2017, the following timetable will be in operation:

Monday to Friday:

First crossing from Cowes: 5am

First crossing from East Cowes: 5.10am A continuous service will run until 10.30pm Last Crossing from Cowes: 10pm

Last Crossing from East Cowes: 10.25pm

Saturdays and Sundays:

First crossing from Cowes: 7.30am

First crossing from East Cowes: 7.40am A continuous service will run until 10.30pm Last Crossing from Cowes: 10.20pm

Last Crossing from East Cowes: 10.25pm

Image: davidcjone under CC BY 2.0

