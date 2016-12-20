Over 100 arrests for drink and drug driving across the region

The police share this latest news. We’re still waiting for an Isle of Wight breakdown. Ed

Police are warning motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs that they will be caught and face serious consequences.

Officers and staff from the Joint Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police (TVP) have arrested 102 people in the Hampshire Constabulary force region during the first 15 days of a dedicated operation to deter and detect drink and drug driving.

More policing patrols

Additional roads policing patrols are being conducted throughout December with every driver involved in a collision being breathalysed by police. Regular roadside drug tests are being carried out when there is reasonable grounds to suspect a motorist may have a trace amount of an illegal drug in their body.

Figures for the whole of Hampshire Constabulary between 1 and 15 December include:

85 arrests for drink offences;

14 arrests for drugs offences;

Seven (7) arrests for failing to provide a specimen offences.

*Please note that these arrest figures listed above include situations where one motorist may be arrested for more than one suspected offence.

Arrests so far have led to 74 charges, 19 decisions to bail after arrest, and 12 decisions to release with no further action.

*Further data about the locations of arrests can be made available after the end of December.

Superintendent Simon Dodds, Head of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said:

“Driving under the influence is a deliberate act. If you are going out and plan to be having a drink, remove the temptation; leave your keys at home and arrange a lift. “If you know somebody is driving under the influence – it could even be your friends or family – tell us so we can put a stop to it before it is too late.”

Reporting an impaired driver

If any member of the public suspects someone is driving while impaired by drink or drugs, please take action to report details to police. Phone Hampshire Constabulary on 101 or text 80999 with all the details of the vehicle, driver, location and times.

In a life-threatening emergency, always dial 999. If you wish to remain anonymous, phone the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Experiences of those killed or injured by drink or drug drivers

A road traffic collision occurred in Cholsey in the Thames Valley Police area on Thursday, June 4, 2015, after which cyclist Graham Ruecroft, aged 54, was taken to hospital but sadly died of his injuries five days later.

Following the collision, the driver of the car involved in the collision, Maria Sutton, drove off and falsely reported her car as stolen. In June 2016, Sutton was sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment for causing death by driving without due care and attention whilst being over the prescribed alcohol limit, and perverting the course of justice in Oxfordshire.

Malcolm Ruecroft, Graham’s brother, has a simple message for anyone tempted to drink and drive this Christmas – #ItsNotWorthTheRisk.

Malcolm said:

“Just don’t do it. You are gambling that you will not get caught but you will eventually and, if you are lucky, there will be no incident and you will only lose your car, your licence and maybe your job. But, if you have an incident, you can expect a prison sentence added to all of that. One day Marie Sutton will need to explain to her children how stupid she was and served time in prison for killing a wonderful man who had given so much and still had lots to give. We have to live with our loss, but this is one life that may have been saved if the driver had decided not to drink and drive.”

Evey’s story

Hampshire Constabulary has been taking a crashed car display to public places throughout December including Bordon and Whitehill. The exhibition highlighted the force’s commitment to Project Pictogram, an initiative where a series of circular white symbols with red outlines are displayed on vehicles to a ‘nudge theory’ approach.

This concept is designed to influence motorists towards safer behaviour including the avoidance of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The car in the display was involved in a fatal road traffic collision on the Isle of Wight in 2012.

Hampshire Constabulary’s road safety lead, Sergeant Rob Heard said:

“Motorists who take to the road after drinking alcohol or taking drugs should be under no illusions about what they can suffer. Lives are ended or ruined with lasting emotional trauma for the families of all involved. Breaking the law carries the risk of a criminal conviction, time in prison, a ban from driving, and the loss of your job. “Roads policing officers are committed to doing all we can to make our roads safer through education and enforcement. Our extra patrols this December will continue with specific attention focused on intelligence received about suspected offenders. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who’ve been helping to spread our advice and warnings so far, particularly all those who’ve attended our local road safety events and contacted the police with any concerns about a drink or drug driver. Your information and support is always important to ensure more people understand and remember why it’s not worth the risk.”

Morning after

Particular concerns have been raised about motorists being found to be over the limit the morning after drinking. Police are working with partner agencies to promote the ‘Morning after Calculator’, which is a free app for members of the public to download.

It’s also available free online

Further advice:

It is not possible specifically to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit;

The way alcohol affects you varies depending on your personal characteristics;

These factors include: Your weight, age, sex and metabolism (the rate your body uses energy); The type and amount of alcohol you’re drinking; What you’ve eaten recently; Your stress levels at the time;



Further consequences

A drink driving conviction is a criminal conviction. Here are some of the consequences of receiving a criminal conviction: