Flood alert following heavy rain issued along the Eastern Yar (updated)

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning late last night (Thursday) for the Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

The updated warning reads:

Be prepared.

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are high and rising slowly. The overnight rain was much less than expected, and only 7.5mm was recorded at Knighton.

This morning, water levels in the river are not as high as we thought they would be. At Alverstone, the river should peak around 10:00 this morning (18/10/2019). Water levels are unlikely to be higher than recorded on Sunday.

Any flood impacts in the upper river will be minor, and confined to low lying land only.

No impacts are expected at Sandown. Today, further showers continue, with some affecting the Eastern Yar. These showers could cause a slight increase in water level, but won’t cause significant impacts.

It is drier from tomorrow (Saturday 19/10/2019). We will monitor the river today and will update or remove this message later on this afternoon.

As a precautionary measure, please ensure any pumps used to reduce water levels are operating.