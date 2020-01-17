Flood alert issued for the Isle of Wight

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Alert for the Eastern Yar.

The warning reads:

Flooding is possible for: Eastern Yar and tributaries from Whitwell to Bembridge.

Be prepared.

Water levels in the Eastern Yar are higher than normal, but are fairly stable and should continue to fall today.

In the last 24 hours, only 6mm of rain has been recorded at Knighton, so the impacts described yesterday did not occur.

Some showers are forecast in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight today, but these are unlikely to have much of an impact on water level.

The river will remain in bank, but ponded water will affect fields, ditches and low lying land over the next few days.

From tomorrow (18/01/2020) the weather will remain dry for a week, giving the river a good chance to recover.