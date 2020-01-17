Isle of Wight school chef in finals for regional School Chef of the Year 2020

An Isle of Wight school chef will be competing next week for the regional title of LACA School Chef of the Year 2020.

The South East regional final is scheduled to take place in St Albans next Thursday (23rd).

Representing the Island

Wendy Lohse (pictured below) will be representing the Isle of Wight as a South East regional finalist, battling it out against contestants from across the region.

Wendy works on the Island as a relief cook for Caterlink, so may be found in one of 41 schools at any one time.

Showcasing professional skills

The LACA School Chef of the Year Competition has been the flagship event for school chefs to showcase their professional skills for twenty five years.

It is organised by LACA – The School Food People and is sponsored by McDougalls, owned by Premier Foods.

Battling it out against the clock

Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, they will have to prepare, cook and present four portions of a two course meal suitable for serving to 11 year olds in primary or secondary schools.

They will have 90 minutes and a maximum spend of £1.30 is allowed for the cost of a single meal (i.e. one main course and dessert).

The winner from this regional heat will go on to represent South East England, against nine other Regional Champions plus two judges’ wild card competitors, in the National Final which is to be held on 5th March 2020.