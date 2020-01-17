Isle of Wight shortlisted for top award in BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards: Your votes count

The Isle of Wight has made it to the shortlist in a major national awards competition

The BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards shortlist was announced yesterday (Thursday) and the Isle of Wight has been nominated for one of the top accolades.

Holiday Destination of the Year

The Isle of Wight is being recognised for its offering to the many thousands of visitors each year, featuring in the category of Holiday Destination of the Year.

It is now down to a public vote and Visit Isle of Wight is asking us to vote for the Island to take the top prize.

Previous wins

In the 2018 Countryfile Magazine Awards, the Island won over the public in two categories of Best British Beach and Best Village, with Sandown Bay and Bembridge taking the majority of votes in the high profile competition.

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight says it is fantastic to be nominated,

“We who are lucky enough to live here know that the Isle of Wight is a incredible place. There is something for the visitor all year round, from fantastic beaches, amazing events, brilliant attractions, beautiful towns and villages.”

Recognising what the Island has to offer

Will adds that winning an award like this will make a difference,

“Being recognised for the holiday destination of the year by BBC Countryfile Magazine just shows what we’ve got here and shows why we are up there again with all of the destinations in the UK!”

Up against some tough competition

Will says that the competition will be fierce and had this rallying cry,

“We’re up against some tough competition, from Anglesey, Essex, the Severn Valley and Orkney, so we can’t sit back and hope we win, but that’s not what we do here on the Isle of Wight. “We need to get everyone behind us, we need everyone to vote for the Isle of Wight, so get on to the BBC Countryfile website and vote for the Isle of Wight because we all know that we are the holiday destination of Britain.”

Heap: “Opened my eyes to further beauty spots”

Panelist and Countryfile presenter Tom Heap said,

“I see a lot of the country in my job but judging these awards really opened my eyes to further beauty spots and admirable green schemes. So much more to discover!”

Wildlife Success of the Year

The scheme to reintroduce the white tailed sea eagle has been shortlisted in the Wildlife Success of the Year category.

Will Myles says their work on the Island is an important part of that success:

“It was great news that the white tailed sea eagles are being reintroduced on to the Island and has raised so much profile of the Island. “Hopefully, they’ll be loving the air and our sea eagles will continue to go from strength to strength!”

Strongest line up yet

Editor of BBC Countryfile Magazine Fergus Collins added:

“This is probably the strongest line up yet in the eight years we have been running these awards. Our expert judging panel spent many hours honing the contenders and we ended up with shortlists that truly celebrate the best of the British countryside. “Now it’s the turn of magazine readers and countryfile.com visitors to vote on the best of the best!”

Cast your votes

Vote for the Isle of Wight as Holiday Destination of the Year

Vote for the white tailed sea eagle as Wildlife Success of the Year

Check out the other categories too.

