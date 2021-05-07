Freemasons to mark NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day with silence, clapping and flag funding

Freemasons across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be marking the inaugural NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day on 5th July.

The fraternity is one of the core supporters of the event alongside English Heritage, Women’s Institute and the Cadet Forces.

Freemasons lodge buildings as well as individual members will be flying flags, banners and bunting at 10am to mark the day and show their thanks to those who have saved lives, and to remember those who have died from Covid-19.

£5 donation from every flag and length of bunting

A £5 donation from every flag and length of bunting made will be equally divided between NHS Charities Together and the National Care Association.

The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) will be joined in the event by the two grand lodges of women Freemasons – Freemasonry for Women and the Order of Women Freemasons.

The aim is to set a record for the number of flags raised simultaneously across the nation.

The UGLE is divided into provinces of which Hampshire and Isle of Wight – which includes Christchurch and Bournemouth – is one of the biggest.

A moment’s silence

At 11am on 5th July, Freemasons are planning a moment’s silence to remember frontline workers and all those who died from Covid-19.

The day continues with a toast to the NHS at 1pm, raising a cuppa to the NHS during afternoon tea at 3pm, followed by an address to the nation at 6pm.

At 8pm, the Freemasons will join the nation in an evening clap for NHS workers, while church bells are set to ring 73 times to celebrate 73 years of the NHS. Closing the celebrations at 9pm, there will be a #timetotoast for all NHS workers.

Peek: Delighted to be playing a high profile and active role

Bruno Peek, pageant master to the Queen and creator of NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day, said,

“We are delighted that Freemasons, whose members come from all walks of life, are playing such a high profile and active role to start this special day of celebration and commemoration of those within the NHS, social care and on the frontline who undertake so much for us all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 52 weeks a year, without any thought of their own safety.”

Staples: Staff have been stretched beyond comprehension

Dr David Staples, chief executive of the UGLE, and a consultant in acute internal medicine at Peterborough Hospital, said,

“We are facing the greatest global pandemic in living memory, and the NHS has never been so tested in its history. “Its staff have been stretched beyond comprehension over the last year and they deserve our gratitude, our applause and all the support we can give. “We are encouraging not only our 200,000 members, but the entire population to celebrate the day honouring and remembering the NHS workers with a complete programme of events on 5th July.”

Whitaker: Thanks for frontline workers

Jon Whitaker who heads the Freemasons in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and is a St John Ambulance volunteer, said,

“It’s important to thank those who have been on the frontline battling Covid and our members will be doing just that. “And we hope as many people as possible join us in saying thank you, but also remembering those who have died.”

To find out more about NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day and to register your participation in the event, please visit the Website.

News shared by Ed on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons. Ed

Image: Luke Jones under CC BY 2.0