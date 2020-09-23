Freshwater man has now been charged in case of rape of 3-year-old

Following an investigation into a serious sexual offence in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, police have charged a man.

It is alleged that on the afternoon of Monday 31st August, a child was seriously sexually assaulted in woodland in Fort Victoria Country Park.

The 62-year-old, from the Freshwater area, has been charged with rape of a child under the age of 13.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 24th September).

Avoid speculation

We appreciate that this case has been of understandable concern to the local community, however we ask you not to speculate on the circumstances, as this can have an impact on proceedings later down the line when evidence is presented to a jury.

We have received an overwhelming response from the public in relation to this case and would encourage anyone with any concerns related to our appeals to call 101.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: nespirit under CC BY 2.0