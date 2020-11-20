Further disruption in Isle of Wight schools due to Covid-19

Schools are working hard to ensure Covid-19 safe environments and continuity for pupils, but disruption has become inevitable.

Following the news from Christ the King College earlier this week that pupils in Year Ten at the school were to stay home due to staff absence, another year group has been advised to the same.

The entire Year Seven pupils at Christ the King College have now been instructed to work from home next week as school leaders confirm they have reached further thresholds due to staff absence.

For pupils that do not have the necessary device at home to take part in remote learning, the school is lending out equipment. Year Seven pupils are expected to return to school on Monday 30th November.

Brighstone Primary

As well as Christ the King College, pupils in Reception and Years One and Two at Brighstone Primary School have also been advised to self isolate, after someone in the bubble had tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Parents are being supported with home learning packs put together by the teaching staff.

2.65 per cent of school population

The schools above are not, by any means, alone. As reported last week, at least 400 pupils were having to take part in remote learning due to Covid-19.

This figure may sound a lot – and certainly has an impact on parents as well as pupils and staff – but as Cllr Paul Brading explained, it was just 2.65 per cent of the school population.

Image: frankjuarez under CC BY 2.0