People travelled to Isle of Wight for Covid tests just before lockdown

The numbers were significantly lower than in September and October when it was reported that around 200 people travelled on ferries to the Isle of Wight for Covid-19 tests

covid-19 drive through testing centre - person standing at door of car with clipboard

Numbers of people travelling to the Isle of Wight for a Covid test has fallen dramatically.

Last month it was reported that 197 people had travelled to the Island’s Covid testing centre at Newclose between 23rd September and 5th October.

At the height of the situation up to 40 people a day were travelling to the Island.

2,000 strong petition
A campaign was started to stop people coming to the Island for a test — with a petition reaching nearly 2,000 signatures.

To travel to the Island for a Covid test, people would have to break the guidelines by using public transport (ferries) to get across.

In the October meeting of the local outbreak engagement board, Wendy Perera, the council’s assistant chief executive, said they were monitoring the situation, with figures dropping down to ‘virtually zero’.

The situation is monitored by the council who record home addresses of those who go to Newclose for a test.

Low numbers travelled to be tested
Now, latest figures from the Isle of Wight Council, show the number of people attending the Island’s testing centre is ‘now typically very low’, with only three mainland residents being tested between 2nd and 9th November, just as the second national lockdown was imposed.

In the last week in September (23rd – 30th), 186 people travelled to the Island in search of a test.

Testing problems have seemingly eased in the last few weeks as capacity has increased to cope with more people being tested.

The number of Covid cases is steadily rising — the latest figures from the government show there have been 882 positive cases with a seven-day infection rate at 63.12 cases per 100,000.

When to get a test
If you have any symptoms of coronavirus (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) the Isle of Wight Council has said you should get a test as soon as possible, self isolate and wait for the outcome of your test results.

This article is from the BBC's LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in.

Image: mdgovpics under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 20th November, 2020 9:25am

By

alisonjane
Why is this still happening? What are the numbers travelling here for the rest of October? Seems to be very selective with information on the Local Outbreak Engagement Board. FYI……..3 is a number nearer to Five than it is to Zero! There is a rise of 79 cases since last Friday. The amount of cases is now higher than the Island experienced in the first wave. By… Read more »
20, November 2020 11:26 am
confidential

“In the October meeting of the local outbreak engagement board, Wendy Perera, the council’s assistant chief executive, said they were monitoring the situation, with figures dropping down to ‘virtually zero’”
We demand ‘literally zero!’

20, November 2020 11:01 am
Colin
Ooh, good. It’s not just me being pedantic when I read the words “virtually zero” In my opinion I would say that three is virtually two or four but really three. Which given the publicity over the last few weeks is three too many. Is it any wonder that the Islands own population covid count is going up? I assume that these people all coming to the… Read more »
20, November 2020 1:06 pm

