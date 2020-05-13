Garden centres given Government permission to reopen to the public from today

Gardens centres on the Isle of Wight will be breathing a sigh of relief today (Wednesday 13th May) as the new Government guidance allows them to reopen to the public.

Guidance from the Government advises reopening should garden centres to put in place social distancing, cleaning and protective measures for both staff and customers.

In particular, they should ensure that people can stay 2m apart wherever possible, as is already the case in supermarkets and other shops which have remained open in recent weeks. Further detailed guidance for businesses has been published by BEIS.

Gardiner: A crucial time for horticulture industry

Biosecurity Minister Lord Gardiner said:

“We know that this time of year is crucial for the horticulture industry and are very aware of the impacts of coronavirus on the sector. “Our decision to reopen garden centres and nurseries in a safe way, will allow businesses to sell their products directly to the public and in doing so bringing about wider benefits to consumers, especially for physical and mental wellbeing, which gardening can bring. “It is vital all garden centres implement strict social distancing and I urge businesses to use the Government’s extensive guidance and the Horticultural Trades Association’s Safe Trading Guidance when planning their reopening.”

Safe trading guidance

To help Garden Centres put in place appropriate measures, the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) has also produced Safe Trading Guidance, closely aligned to the Government’s guidance and specifically for garden centres, which includes a series of recommendations to protect customers.

