Get back to nature with Naturezones: Now reopened with social distancing measures in place

Thanks to help from the Heritage Lottery Emergency Fund Naturezones (NWET) can now re-open. They have had to make some dramatic changes.

Based in Blackwater, the wildlife field study centre is a ‘not for profit’ organisation dedicated to education in the importance of sustaining and creating wildlife habitats as part of the Island’s ecology.

Hewitt: So happy to be open again

Angela Hewitt, Trustee and Project Manager, said,

“I’m confident these exciting changes will see us through and into the future. “We are so happy to be open again. We are still taking social distancing very seriously and keeping to the two metre rule – more if possible. “All visitors must book in advance. We have created three special days ‘Wildzone Tuesday’ for adult and up to three children. “This is an educational session. Explore and discover real life nature. Find out what lives in the pond, count the different types of butterflies. Catch a grasshopper, find a newt , discover the most ancient of insects. Shhh… if you are quite will may spy one of our many red squirrels, Mist, Sprint, Mahogany, Darkness, Pudding and the Twizzel Twins.”

And there’s more

Angela went on to explain,

“There is also ‘Over 60s Thursday’ for yes, you guessed it the over 60s and ‘Lazy Sunday’ for all ages. “Enjoy a pleasant stroll through the meadow and woodland. Listen to the bird song, smell the flowers, herbs and shrubs, breath in the fresh air. “Bring your camera and capture the dragonflies, butterflies and much else. You might even learn something new. “The safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors is our priority and for the time being we will be limiting daily numbers. “We very much welcome all visitors.”

To book your place head over to the Naturezones Website.