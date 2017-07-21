Get set for summery Shenanigans at Tapnell Farm

Next Thursday (27th July), The Summer Shindigs return to The Cow Co. Restaurant at Tapnell Farm.

Join the big summer parties taking place every Thursday evening from the 27th July until the 31st August, where each week has a different theme.

Sundowners & Shenanigans

We’re kicking off the summer in style with our first Shindig… Sundowners & Shenanigans.

Head on over to The Cow Co for live music, outdoor inflatables, games and tasty refreshments perfect for all the family to enjoy; if we’re lucky there’ll even be a truly epic sunset.

Relax on the lawn and chill out to the acoustic tunes of Pepperland, a local duo who play classic hits from the 60s and 70s. Stroll on over to our pop-up Bar serving up refreshing summer thirst-quenchers, and tasty mocktails for the kids.

The Cow Co will be serving up tasty flame-grilled burgers to go as well as succulent steaks and seasonal salads.

Let’s get physical

For those feeling active, find an opponent and have a go at our giant lawn games including four in a row, Jenga and even Snakes & Ladders, or tackle the outdoor assault course.

Go for a bounce on our two jumping pillows and if you’re really feeling brave take on the challenge of the Rodeo Bull (Please note the Rodeo Bull and some other rides have a charge).

Don’t worry about the weather however, the Summer Shindigs will move inside and the party will go on even if it rains.

Gather up the family and call on friends for a summery catch up at this week’s Summer Shindig at The Cow Co., Tapnell Farm. It’s free entry and there’s plenty of free parking.

Where and when

Summer Shindigs will be taking place every Thursday during the school Summer holidays, between the 27th July and 31st August.

Each week has a different theme, entertainment and activities.

From 5pm to 9pm each week.

