Get your copy of ‘An Island Legacy’, which has already £5,000 for hospice

An incredible £5,000 donation, raised through the sale of a book entitled “An Island Legacy”, has been presented to support services at Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

The fascinating insight into 200 years of Isle of Wight history, told through original engravings and modern photographs taken from the land, sea and air, has attracted international interest.

Sent around the world

Copies have been sent to Canada, New Zealand, India Sweden and Isle of Wight County in Virginia, all contributing to the grand total presented by author Ken Hicks to hospice Chief Executive Nigel Hartley.

Also present at the cheque presentation was Peter Cross, of Cross Publishing, who published the book.

Then and now

Author Kenneth Hicks, who is also President of the Isle of Wight Historical Association, has crafted the publication from his personal collection of hundreds of original engravings by the Brannon family, which he has collected over the last 50 years.

The engravings cover nearly every major landmark and scene on the Island, contrasted with a modern-day photograph.

1,000 copies available

Completely self-funded, with all profits being divided between our hospice and a bursary for an Island student of history at University, there are just 1,000 copies available.

The majority have been bought, but there are a handful remaining, signed by the author.

Grab yours at the Christmas Fair

They will be available to buy at the hospice’s Christmas Fayre at the John Cheverton Centre between 10am and 4pm on Sunday 26 November, and at the Gift Fair at Bembridge Sailing Club in aid of the hospice between 10am and 3pm on Saturday 2 December (with a preview evening on Friday 1 December between 5pm and 8pm – see Website for details).

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“We are so grateful to receive this £5,000 donation from Ken, who has worked incredibly hard to put together such a fine book. Please do go along to one of the forthcoming Christmas Fairs where they will be available to buy – they will surely make a fantastic Christmas present!”

You can also purchase a copy of “An Island Legacy” (£45) by calling Earl Mountbatten Hospice on (01983) 217300 or email info@iwhospice.org

