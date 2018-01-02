Andy shares this latest news on behalf of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

1st January 2018 saw two babies, both girls, born at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, Isle of Wight.

The first to arrive was Chloe Norcutt who was born at 03:43hrs, a daughter for Sophie and Chris Norcutt of Newport. Baby Chloe weighed in at 3.14kg (6lb 14½oz).

Chloe was followed at 04:43hrs by Scarlett McLaughlin, a daughter for Hannah Chiverton of Ryde and Scott McLaughlin. Their daughter weighed in at 2.67kg (5lb 14oz).

Shaun Stacey, Chief Operating Officer at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“This is a fantastic way to start the New Year, many congratulations to the new parents and thank you to all our Maternity staff who worked the holiday period.”

