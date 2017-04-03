Isle of Wight GP practice now rated ‘Good’ by CQC

An announced, focused inspection in February of Dr Loach & Partners GP surgery in Brading has resulted in a ‘Good’ rating by CQC.

Under CQC’s new programme of inspections, all of England’s GP practices are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Meeting legal requirements

The inspection was carried out on Wednesday 1 February 2017 to confirm that the practice had carried out their plan to meet the legal requirements in relation to the breaches in regulations that were identified in a previous inspection last year.

Key findings

The key findings from the inspection were:

The practice now ensured that following reports of safety incidents, reviews or investigations are thorough, recorded properly, discussed and lessons learned to support improvement are cascaded to the relevant staff.

Practice policies such as for safeguarding and Disclosure and Barring Service checks have been reviewed and updated.

Water temperature checks were completed as recommended by the Legionella risk assessment.

Most care across country is ‘Good’

Speaking about the country-wide picture, Professor Steve Field, Chief Inspector of General Practice, said:

“After reporting on more than 6,000 inspections we have found that most care is good – with over 200 practices now rated Outstanding. That means that over 1 million patients in England currently receive care from practices which we have rated Outstanding. “What’s enormously encouraging is that our inspections are driving improvement – 90% of practices that we have re-inspected have improved since last October. Through their hard work and dedication, practices are making positive changes to the care they deliver. “However, we still see evidence of too much poor care. Since we began inspecting GP practices in October 2014 we have found over 200 practices to be Inadequate. While this is a minority, this still amounts to over half a million patients in England who were not receiving the basic standards of care that they should be able to expect from their GP practice. “I am glad to say that we have increasingly found that most practices that are placed in special measures use the support that is on offer to meet those standards.”

