Grand Spring Fete returns, supporting the Wessex Cancer Trust Daisy Bus

It’s that time of year again, when residents flood to the Grand Spring Fete at Freshwater Court.

The 15th Grand Spring Fete for the Wessex Cancer Trust will be held this coming Saturday (25th May 2019) at Freshwater Court, Freshwater PO40 9NU.

The fete has become an annual community event and is a great opportunity to pick up some beautiful plants and hosts of other bargains.

Once again, the fete aims to raise much needed funds for the Portsmouth Daisy Buses and the associated volunteer patient escort services.

Invaluable service

These provide invaluable help for those on the Isle of Wight needing treatment at Portsmouth hospitals.

Volunteers provide help and escort patients where required through the daily ordeal that many face for weeks at a time.

The Daisy Buses provide free transport for Isle of Wight patients and their carers from the Portsmouth Hard & Hover to hospital.

Where and when

The Spring Fete takes place at Freshwater Court, Court Road, Freshwater PO40 9NU from 10:30am on Saturday 25th May 2019.

There’s plenty of free parking and entry is also free.

Image: hello im nik under CC BY 2.0