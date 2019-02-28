OnTheWight article sparks €10,000 donation to FMS research programme

After seeing OnTheWight’s article about the planned FMS/Lyme Disease academic research programme, the owner of ArminLabs in Germany made a personal donation and raised a total of €10,000 for the programme. Details within.

Laboratory scene

Fantastic news reaches OnTheWight in relation to the planned academic research programme on the prevalence of Borrelia (Lyme Disease), and associated infections, in patients with Fibromyalgia.

What is Fibromyalgia Syndrome? (click to expand)

Fibromyalgia Syndrome is thought to affect one in 20 people. Women are seven times more likely to have the condition than men.

Symptoms include chronic widespread neuropathic pain, chronic fatigue and long-term sleep disturbance, light and chemical sensitivity, chronic stiffness and muscle/joint pain. Many people with FMS also experience restless leg syndrome, chronic migraines, irritable bowel syndrome and more.

The most popular view from experts is that the symptoms of FMS are caused by a dysfunction of the central nervous system. An imbalance of chemicals in the spinal fluid send messages to the brain that result in chronic pain shooting around the body.

People with FMS are also hypersensitive to pain, feeling around three times more pain than a normal healthy person. For example, scratching an itch on your arm just slightly too firmly can feel like your skin is being pulled apart by red-hot knives.

Scientists have been researching the condition for many decades and over ten years ago German scientists successfully discovered the DNA fingerprint for FMS, leading to the conclusion that the condition is genetic. It’s thought to be triggered by either a virus, trauma to the body (such as giving birth or an operation), or an emotionally stressful event.

There is currently no cure for FMS. Patients learn to manage the condition through a controlled drug regime and changes to lifestyle.

Dr Gary Lee – of The Future Clinic in Cowes – who is spearheading the programme got in touch this week to let us know our article published earlier this month has had a very positive impact on the programme.

Despite a huge amount of pro-bono work by all those involved, including the labs doing blood work at cost, the programme still needed to raise around €21,000 before it could begin.

Generous donations
After seeing OnTheWight’s article the wonderful dr-armin-schwarzbachArmin Schwarzbach (pictured right), the founder and CEO of ArminLabs, has made a personal donation and also managed to raise a total of €10,000 for the programme.

Dr Lee said,

“Your article generated a lot of interest and kind responses. It even stimulated the lab owner to donate some of his own money to the project! ArminLabs have also raised quite a bit of money by getting donations of assays from their suppliers.”

Update soon
This means the programme is now just €11,000 short and Dr Lee confirmed he will be soon launching a crowdfunding campaign.

We’ll keep you informed and will share links when live.

Stay in touch
We’ll bring you more news as we get it, but in the meantime, do visit the The Future Clinic’s Website for more detail about their services and Like the Facebook Page for regular updates.

Image: Louis Reed via Unsplash under CC BY 2.0

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment on "OnTheWight article sparks €10,000 donation to FMS research programme"

rachelrocks

This is great news. I really hope the research programme receives more funding and is up and running soon.

Vote Up00Vote Down
28, February 2019 12:40 pm
