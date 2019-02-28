OnTheWight article sparks €10,000 donation to FMS research programme

Fantastic news reaches OnTheWight in relation to the planned academic research programme on the prevalence of Borrelia (Lyme Disease), and associated infections, in patients with Fibromyalgia.
Dr Gary Lee – of The Future Clinic in Cowes – who is spearheading the programme got in touch this week to let us know our article published earlier this month has had a very positive impact on the programme.
Despite a huge amount of pro-bono work by all those involved, including the labs doing blood work at cost, the programme still needed to raise around €21,000 before it could begin.
Generous donations
After seeing OnTheWight’s article the wonderful Armin Schwarzbach (pictured right), the founder and CEO of ArminLabs, has made a personal donation and also managed to raise a total of €10,000 for the programme.
Dr Lee said,
“Your article generated a lot of interest and kind responses. It even stimulated the lab owner to donate some of his own money to the project! ArminLabs have also raised quite a bit of money by getting donations of assays from their suppliers.”
Update soon
This means the programme is now just €11,000 short and Dr Lee confirmed he will be soon launching a crowdfunding campaign.
We’ll keep you informed and will share links when live.
Image: Louis Reed via Unsplash under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 28th February, 2019 11:29am
By Sally Perry
