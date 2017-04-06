Have your registered to vote? If not, you have one week to do it

This in from the council. Ed

With only one week to go until the deadline to register to vote in local elections, the Isle of Wight Council is urging residents to make sure they are registered in time.

On Thursday 4 May voters in the Isle of Wight will go to the polls for the Isle of Wight Council and some parish and town council local elections. The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Thursday 13 April.

A common misconception is that if you pay council tax, you will be automatically registered. This is NOT the case – you are not automatically registered to vote. The only way you can make sure you have your say in elections, is to register on the Electoral Register. Once registered, you do not have to re-register, unless you move, in which case you need to update your details.

Anyone not registered to vote at their current address or wishing to update with their address, can register online.

The Isle of Wight Council electoral registration officer, Chris Mathews, said:

“With only one week to go, time is running out to make sure you can take part in the elections on Thursday 4 May. These elections are an opportunity to have a say on who represents local people on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in the Isle of Wight. But if you’re not registered by 13 April, you won’t be able to vote.”

Everyone must register themselves

Head of campaigns at the Electoral Commission, Emma Hartley, said:

“Our research shows that nearly a third of people think that if you are old enough to vote then you are automatically registered, but in fact everyone must register themselves. Registering to vote is easy to do online and means that you can take part in these important elections; so make sure you are registered to vote by the deadline.”

