NHS staff pay tribute to former colleague who has passed away

Isle of Wight NHS Trust

Colleagues at St. Mary’s Hospital are mourning the passing of a dedicated colleague, Mr Mark Shinkfield, Consultant General Surgeon, BSc (Pharmacology), MB BS, FRCS.

Mark died following a protracted illness on Monday 3rd April.

Background

Mark qualified in 1982. He trained in general surgery and its subspecialties predominantly in London teaching hospitals. He was appointed as a consultant general surgeon with an interest in upper gastrointestinal surgery on the Isle of Wight in 1996 and worked with the Trust until December 2016 when his illness forced him to retire.

Mark had a continuous clinical commitment to elective and emergency surgical services. His specialist interests were in surgery and endoscopy of the gastrointestinal tract and in the use of laproscopic (key hole surgery) techniques for abdominal surgery, including hernia repairs and cholecystectomies.

He was an Honorary Consultant Surgeon at Southampton General Hospital.

Helped develop cancer services

He also held Lead Clinician and managerial roles in the development of cancer services on the Island, in the running of the general surgery department, and in specialised services for patients with upper gastrointestinal cancers. He took a keen interest in the education of newly qualified doctors and medical students.

Outside of work he was interested in windsurfing and car restoration. Recently (July 2016) he took part in the Three Peaks Challenge raising funds for West Wight Sports Centre.

Well respected across the Trust

Executive Medical Director and Acting Chief Executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Dr Mark Pugh, said:

“Mark was well respected across the Trust and had been ill for a while. He worked as a dedicated professional to ensure that the best service and care was provided to patients. He was supportive of colleagues and the Trust. “I know that colleagues around the Trust join me in sending condolences to Mark’s family and friends.”

Funeral arrangements

Mark’s funeral is being held on Wednesday 12th April at 2.30 at St John’s Church, Node Hill, Newport and then at 3.45pm at the IW Crematorium for those that wish to attend.

Location map

