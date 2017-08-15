Head to Quay Arts for the ‘Foodbank Blues’

Come along and join us for a night of live music and good company at Quay Arts in Newport in support of Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Joined by Red Sqwrl, Spike Oatley, Cadjun Daze, 2nd Time Around and The RUG Band this promises to be a great event.

The Foodbank helped nearly 5,000 local people in the year 2016-2017, and are always in need of help. This event is a great way to support the work of Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Book now

Tickets are £5 per head, and can be bought in advance from either Quay Arts or the Foodbank HQ off Love Lane in Cowes.

Also available on the night and online. All monies going to the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Come along and enjoy a good night out for this great cause.

