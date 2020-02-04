Head to the Anxious and Awesome Exhibition to celebrate Time to Talk Day

If you have experience of mental health issues, you’re invited to join Kerry Weston (of Cupcakes and Anxiety fame) this Thursday to celebrate Time To Talk Day.

Kerry has a new exhibition (opening today see below) at The People’s Pop-Up Gallery (PPUG), 33 High Street, Newport PO30 1SR and on Thursday all are welcome to drop in anytime between 10.30am – 3.30pm to view the Anxious and Awesome Exhibition, a project created to encourage people to speak up about mental health.

Starting conversations about mental health

The Working Towards Wellbeing Team and Viv from The Mental Health Service User Involvement Team will be there on Thursday morning with information, and to answer any questions you might have.

There will be refreshments, activities and they hope to get lots of conversations started about mental health.

Exhibition launch

If you happen to be around Newport today (Tuesday) between 11am and 2pm, the exhibition launches and all are welcome to pop in and take a look.

The exhibition will be be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10.30am – 3.30pm throughout February.

For more information visit the Cupcakes and Anxiety Facebook page.

Image: Volodymyr Hryshchenko under CC BY 2.0