Peace Tree gathering to remember those killed by atomic bombs

Join others to remember those who lost their lives when atomic bombs were dropped in Japan in August 1945.

peace dove and candle

All are invited to join members of the Isle of Wight CND next Saturday.

A gathering at The Peace Tree (Snooks Hill, Coppins Bridge, Newport) takes place on Saturday 4th August at 11am.

The gathering will remember the hundreds of thousands of people, estimated between 100,000 and 180,000 killed in Hiroshima and 50,000 and 100,000 at Nagasaki by the atomic bombs dropped in Japan in August 1945.

To find out more about Isle of Wight CND see their Facebook page.

For information on the bombings in 1945 see national CND Website.

Monday, 30th July, 2018 4:00pm

