Health workers and retail staff now safer after Isle of Wight community groups make 1,000s of face shields

More news of the Isle of Wight community pulling together as mother and son team, Yvonne and Stephen Lee, share their thanks to all who have donated, or helped them produce and distribute vital face shields.

Started for sister and colleagues

Stephen Lee is a Product Design student at Bournemouth University and home for three months since the Coronavirus lockdown due to having had two kidney transplants.

His sister younger Hannah, who also lives in the same house is a Community Carer, so having checked what PPE she had, Stephen could see she was short, so he made some for her, her colleagues and word spread from there.

4,000 face shields produced

They started producing the face shields just over a couple of weeks ago and originally made around 130.

However since then, as a group they have delivered nearly 3,000 face shields and 1,400 ear protectors, with another 1,000 face shields being processed for delivery shortly to:

GP Surgeries

Pharmacies

St Mary’s Hospital

Community Nurses

Opticians

Care Homes

Retail Outlets

District Nurses

3D Printing Group “working their socks off”

Yvonne says the list of who they supply to is endless and that the wonderful team of people who are in the IOW 3D Printing Group are “literally working their socks off!”

She told OnTheWight,

“We’d like to thank the fantastic group of people from our community who stepped forward to help when we put a request out for owners of 3D Printers, as our family needed help making the headband for face shields and plastic ear protectors.”

Yvonne ends by saying,

“The most amazing part of this story is the 30 people out in the Community who have worked non-stop to help us to produce this incredible amount, free of charge for the Isle of Wight Community.”

The Go Fund Me account which was set up to source materials has raised almost £3,500. If you’d like to make a donation pop over to the Go Fund Me Page.

Important disclaimer

Stephen makes the point of stressing these face shields are not medical grade. They have been produced at his own home and are for single use only. He says,