Health workers and retail staff now safer after Isle of Wight community groups make 1,000s of face shields

More news of the Isle of Wight community pulling together as mother and son team, Yvonne and Stephen Lee, share their thanks to all who have donated, or helped them produce and distribute vital face shields.
Started for sister and colleagues
Stephen Lee is a Product Design student at Bournemouth University and home for three months since the Coronavirus lockdown due to having had two kidney transplants.
His sister younger Hannah, who also lives in the same house is a Community Carer, so having checked what PPE she had, Stephen could see she was short, so he made some for her, her colleagues and word spread from there.
4,000 face shields produced
They started producing the face shields just over a couple of weeks ago and originally made around 130.
However since then, as a group they have delivered nearly 3,000 face shields and 1,400 ear protectors, with another 1,000 face shields being processed for delivery shortly to:
- GP Surgeries
- Pharmacies
- St Mary’s Hospital
- Community Nurses
- Opticians
- Care Homes
- Retail Outlets
- District Nurses
3D Printing Group “working their socks off”
Yvonne says the list of who they supply to is endless and that the wonderful team of people who are in the IOW 3D Printing Group are “literally working their socks off!”
She told OnTheWight,
“We’d like to thank the fantastic group of people from our community who stepped forward to help when we put a request out for owners of 3D Printers, as our family needed help making the headband for face shields and plastic ear protectors.”
Yvonne ends by saying,
“The most amazing part of this story is the 30 people out in the Community who have worked non-stop to help us to produce this incredible amount, free of charge for the Isle of Wight Community.”
The Go Fund Me account which was set up to source materials has raised almost £3,500. If you’d like to make a donation pop over to the Go Fund Me Page.
Important disclaimer
Stephen makes the point of stressing these face shields are not medical grade. They have been produced at his own home and are for single use only. He says,
“They are just a 3D printed headband that is widely available design and a sheet of acetate friction fitted to the front. They have passed infection control at the local hospital, but have not been tested by the relevant authorities who produce PPE.
“The appropriate PPE needs to be used in conjunction with item and therefore we do not give guarantees or accept any responsibility whatsoever that they are safe to use or will provide the protection required.
“These are only being produced at this time due to the severe lack of appropriate PPE available and will cease when this COVID 19 situation resolves.”
Monday, 20th April, 2020 9:31am
By Sally Perry
