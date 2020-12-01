Help for Isle of Wight vulnerable residents still available after Shielding Service closes

Support will continue for vulnerable residents when the country moves back to a tiered system of local restrictions on 2nd December, the Isle of Wight Council has assured.

The National Shielding Service System (NSSS) will close today (Tuesday 1st December) to all but Tier 3 clinically extremely vulnerable residents, meaning Islanders will no longer be able to register for priority shopping delivery.

Help still available

However, people can still request help from an NHS volunteer responder to access food, prescriptions and other essential items by calling 0808 196 3646 or visiting the RVS Website.

The council, working together with Age UK, Scope, Mind and RNIB, can also refer eligible vulnerable residents to priority online supermarket delivery slots with Tesco or Iceland.

Coronavirus helpline

Meanwhile, the council’s Coronavirus helpline — (01983) 823600 — will continue to be available to anyone who needs help because of self-isolation, who is alone with no local network of friends, family or neighbours and needs support, or who feels vulnerable and may need assistance.

From 3rd December, the helpline will be available Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm, and between 9am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Guidance includes

Full guidance on shielding and protecting people who are clinically extremely vulnerable from Covid-19 is available on the government website. It includes the following:

Continue to maintain strict social distancing and meet people outside if possible.

Try to keep the number of social interactions that you have low.

Limit unnecessary journeys on public transport.

Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.

Work from home where possible.

Consider shopping or going to the pharmacy at quieter times of the day.

Wear a face covering in all shops unless you are exempt.

Stewart: Help is still available for those that need it

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“The government has written to all those considered to be at highest risk from Covid-19 to explain the importance of the restrictions and to check whether they need support. “Help is still available for those that need it on the Island. We want to ensure that anyone who is particularly vulnerable and who is really struggling to access food, medication or other vital supplies should get in touch, so that they get the help they need.”

Residents can download the council’s self-isolation planning guide to help prepare for lockdown, with links to services, hints, tips and guidance.

Visit Gov UK to get more information on what government support is available to everyone during the pandemic.

Further information is available at KeepTheIslandSafe.org

News shared by Isle of Wight press office. Ed

Image: Priscilla Du Preez under CC BY 2.0