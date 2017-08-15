Britain’s biggest and most powerful warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is making her way to Portsmouth Harbour.
She’ll be arriving in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning and as well as being able to see her live movements right now (on the map below), there are plenty of viewing points for Islanders to watch her pass by the Isle of Wight tomorrow.
Viewing points
HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently off the south of the Isle of Wight, but as she approaches the Nab deep water channel tomorrow, you can start viewing her passage from:
- Sandown Bay
- Culver Down
- Foreland (Bembridge)
- Seaview, Duver Road and Springvale Road
- Puckpool Park
- Appley Walk
- North Walk
- Ryde Seafront
Then moving round to
Position right now
Follow the movements of HMS Queen Elizabeth with live AIS tracking from Vessel Finder.
Road and port closures
As previously reported, there will be disruption to cross-Solent travel as the harbour closes for the warship’s arrival.
As you might expect, thousands of people will also be heading to Portsmouth and Gosport and there are a number of road closures in Portsmouth.
Full details can be found on Portsmouth City Council’s Website and the Royal Navy have issued a notice about planned harbour movements.
Where to park
On the Isle of Wight the council are advising residents to use designated parking areas.
Isle of Wight Council Car parks (PDF)
Isle of Wight Council on Street Pay and Display (PDF)
Drones: No-fly exclusion zone
There will be a no-fly exclusion zone around Portsmouth Harbour during HMS Queen Elizabeth’s arrival as flying displays will take place.
Due to the speeds Royal Navy aircraft fly, the chances of spotting a drone are almost impossible and for safety reasons all drone users should avoid operating in the vicinity of the harbour.
Further information on safe flying can be found on the CAA Website
