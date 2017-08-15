Letter: If you drive a diesel car, you should read this

If you drive a diesel car and don’t regularly drive it at sustained high speeds, you may want to read this advice from OnTheWight reader, Paul Carter. He offers what appears to be god advice that could save you £1,700.

All current diesel cars and vans are required to be fitted with some method of eliminating diesel particulate (what we used to think of as "soot").

All current diesel cars and vans are required to be fitted with some method of eliminating diesel particulate (what we used to think of as “soot”).

Some manufacturers (for example Ford) use a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) to achieve this. It is an item on the MOT test – that it should be fitted and working.

Regular, sustained high speeds needed
The problem is that DPFs are inclined to accumulate particulates, and to clear it the vehicle needs regular, sustained high speed.

Many Island cars simply don’t get that. If it does not receive that treatment, it is inclined to fail.

I have noticed how many Isle of Wight vehicles are diesels, and I wonder how many owners know about this (or have been advised about it by the dealer).

If the DPF fails, it can cost as much as £1,700 to replace.

Problem cars
Cars with a reputation for DPF problems:

  • Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail 2006 – current models
  • Audi A3, A4 & A6 – 2006 to 2012
  • Skoda Octavia & other models 2004 – 2013
  • VW – 2006 – 20012
  • BMW 3 & 5 Series 2004 – 2012

It would be wise if you own a diesel to check this out.

Tuesday, 15th August, 2017 4:30pm



