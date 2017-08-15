Letter: If you drive a diesel car, you should read this

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Paul Carter, Niton. Ed

All current diesel cars and vans are required to be fitted with some method of eliminating diesel particulate (what we used to think of as “soot”).

Some manufacturers (for example Ford) use a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) to achieve this. It is an item on the MOT test – that it should be fitted and working.

Regular, sustained high speeds needed

The problem is that DPFs are inclined to accumulate particulates, and to clear it the vehicle needs regular, sustained high speed.

Many Island cars simply don’t get that. If it does not receive that treatment, it is inclined to fail.

I have noticed how many Isle of Wight vehicles are diesels, and I wonder how many owners know about this (or have been advised about it by the dealer).

If the DPF fails, it can cost as much as £1,700 to replace.

Problem cars

Cars with a reputation for DPF problems:

Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail 2006 – current models

Audi A3, A4 & A6 – 2006 to 2012

Skoda Octavia & other models 2004 – 2013

VW – 2006 – 20012

BMW 3 & 5 Series 2004 – 2012

It would be wise if you own a diesel to check this out.

Image: twicepix under CC BY 2.0