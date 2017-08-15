Founder of the Sasha Animal Foundation, Julie Betterton-Trew, shares this latest news. Ed

Hayling Island based animal charity Sasha Animal Foundation are now officially running the Purple Poppy Appeal in remembrance of animals from war torn countries.

Founder Julie Betterton-Trew says,

“I like many others were disappointed that Animal Aid stopped producing the Purple Poppy. So I decided to approach the. asking if they would allow us at Sasha Animal to run the appeal. They agreed for us to officially run it as long as we agreed with their stance that ‘animals are victims and not heroes of war’, which we have taken on.”

If you wish to stock the poppy’s at your place of work, business, school, social club, please contact us via our email address (details below).

Purple Poppy launch

The official free Purple Poppy launch takes place at the Piccadilly Institute, 2-4pm in London on 21st September.

SAF ambassador and TV Presenter Wendy Turner-Webster along with model and author Alex Best will be special guests. Press as well as those involved in animal rescue will also be attending.

Purple Poppy Winter Gala

The Purple Poppy Winter Gala takes place at the Langstone Hotel, Hayling Island, 7pm – midnight on 25th November.

SAF ambassador and TV Presenter Wendy Turner-Webster will be our special guest. Entertainment will be provided by singer/songwriter Emma Stevens (who has just finished a tour with Wet Wet Wet) and local singer Chloe Anne.

You will also get a chance to meet some rescue dogs Brin from Afghanistan (he had been captured by the Taliban, his owner Sally Baldwin has an interesting story to share), Trini from Iraq and Dream from Bosnia.

Book tickets now

There will be a sparkling reception, three course meal and raffle prizes.

Tickets cost £35 per person and are available to buy via our Website.

If you wish to know more email us at SashaAnimalFoundation@outlook.com or visit our Website.