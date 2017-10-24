Home Office funding supports drug-related harm-awareness sessions

Police share this latest news. The workshops are taking place in the Portsmouth and Havant areas. Ed

Hampshire Constabulary and the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office are working with Active Communities Network to provide workshops on drug related harm and county lines.

The youth and community development charity Active Communities Network has secured Home Office funding to run a number of workshops in the Portsmouth and Havant areas.

Aimed at professionals and school children

The workshops, run by Dean Coady of Urban Pure Solutions, are aimed at professionals and school children and support Hampshire Constabulary’s work to tackle drug related harm known as Fortress.

Julian Wadsworth, National Partnership Manager for Active Communities Network said:

“Active Communities Network is delighted to receive this grant which will further support our early intervention and prevention work, tackling County Lines and Drug Related Harm supporting young people across Portsmouth and Havant. “We look forward to collaborating with Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Local Authorities and Hampshire Constabulary contributing to Safer Communities and the Constabulary’s Fortress campaign, tackling Drug Related Harm.”

Workshops well received

Hampshire Constabulary Chief Inspector Jim Pegler said:

“We continue to work in partnership to protect vulnerable people and children in our communities, making people safer is always our top priority. “The reality is that there is no shortage of gangs from London and other cities who will quickly fill any gaps in the drug market. The most determined police enforcement will never be enough to reduce the threats that county lines pose to vulnerable adults and children in our communities unless our partners and the public are alert to the threats and work with us. It is so important that young people and professionals understand the risks and how to protect themselves or young and vulnerable people they work with. “Dean Coady of Urban Pure Solutions has worked with us to deliver training sessions to partners in Hampshire so we are really pleased to be supported by Active Communities Network to widen the reach to young people and professionals. The workshops we have been involved in so far have been very well received, I am very grateful to Julian and his team for the work they do to help us keep young people safe.”

Flick Drummond, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, said:

“I recently attended the Fortress briefing and was extremely concerned about the rise of Drug Related Harm in our area. I was really pleased to visit Active Communities Network to see the valuable work that they do in supporting our young people.”

Image: Cristian C under CC BY 2.0