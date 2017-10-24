Isle of Wight ‘at home’ care provider rated ‘Inadequate’ by CQC

An Isle of Wight care provider has been rated ‘Inadequate’ by CQC following two inspections in march this year.

The watchdog found the provider to be ‘Inadequate’ in three (Safe, Effective, Well-led) out of five areas and ‘Requires Improvement’ in the other two (Caring, Responsive).

Dolphin Care (IOW) Limited provide personal care and the treatment of disease, disorder and injury to people living in their own homes and at the time of the inspection were looking after 33 Islanders.

Insufficient staff

The report states:

There were insufficient staff to meet people’s needs. This led to staff not staying with people for the length of time they had been assessed as needing. For calls where a person had been assessed as requiring two members of staff, there were occasions when only one staff member attended to support the person. The registered manager/provider failed to identify safeguarding concerns relating to people using the service and to notify the appropriate authority.

It goes on to add:

People and their relatives told us they felt safe while being supported by care staff. However we found that the risks relating to people’s health and wellbeing, such as the risk of falls or pressure injury sores had not been documented to help staff understand those risks and the action they should take to help reduce them. Risks relating to people’s home environment were also not always identified and documented.

Other highlights include;

Staff developed caring and positive relationships with people and treated them with dignity and respect. Staff understood the importance of respecting people’s choices and their privacy.

Placed in Special Measures

The CQC have placed the provider in Special Measures and if not enough improvement is made,

enforcement action will be taken, which as well as affecting those who are being cared for, could impact those working for the company.

They say,

The overall rating for this service is ‘Inadequate’ and the service is therefore in ‘special measures’. Services in special measures will be kept under review and, if we have not taken immediate action to propose to cancel the provider’s registration of the service, will be inspected again within six months. The expectation is that providers found to have been providing inadequate care should have made significant improvements within this timeframe. If not enough improvement is made within this timeframe so that there is still a rating of inadequate for any key question or overall, we will take action in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service. This will lead to cancelling their registration or to varying the terms of their registration within six months if they do not improve.

The Report

Image: striatic under CC BY 2.0