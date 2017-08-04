Home Secretary opens new Police Investigation Centre in Hampshire

The office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, shares this latest news. Ed

The Home Secretary, the Right Honourable Amber Rudd MP – on Thursday (3 August 2017) – officially opened the pioneering new Police Investigation Centre (PIC) to serve the northern area of Hampshire.

The PIC in Basingstoke forms part of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s wider Estate Strategy, to provide modern and fit-for-the-future facilities to meet the policing objectives of Hampshire Constabulary. The PIC provides a secure environment and has been designed to bring Constabulary colleagues together for more effective delivery of the policing service.

Allowing arresting officers faster return to active policing

The building integrates an investigation hub and custody suite, to drive more efficient work with and investigation of detainees, allowing the return of arresting officers to active policing of the community more quickly.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said:

“Police officers and staff in Hampshire and across the country do a fantastic job keeping us all safe. Crimes traditionally measured by the independent survey for England and Wales have fallen by more than a third since 2010. “I am really pleased to open the new investigation centre in Basingstoke because by having modern facilities in the right locations means more officers’ time is spent where it matters most – on the frontline, doing vital work to reduce crime in our communities.”

An important contribution to keeping us all safer

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner commented:

“I am delighted that the Home Secretary saw first-hand why we all think the opening of this building is a cause of celebration, recognising the delivery of a building that serves our communities through excellent design, build and function. It provides the best of professional working environments supporting police staff and victims, witnesses, and our partners; as well as creating opportunities for savings through greater efficiency. “This state of the art building has been designed to meet both current and future policing needs. It reflects our desire to be innovative and forward-looking about the demands of modern buildings and the outcomes that design can help deliver. “My promise is to keep us all SAFER. This building is an important contribution to delivering on that ambition.”

Image: deccgovuk under CC BY 2.0