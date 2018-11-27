Night shelter arrangements for the Isle of Wight homeless

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council is again teaming up with the Salvation Army to provide a night shelter for homeless people this winter.

As last year, the local authority has partnered with the Island charity to ensure people at risk of sleeping rough will have a safe place to stay.

Open from Saturday

The Salvation Army will use its headquarters in Pyle Street, Newport, as a night shelter, which will open from 1 December to 31 March 2019.

Hot food and a bed will be available.

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for homeless provision, said:

“This shelter is more than just tea and sympathy and more than a bed and safe place to stay at night. “It also seeks to include a supporting and caring arm to help people rebuild their lives, helping us make a real difference them.”

The night shelter will be accessed through the Salvation Army’s outreach team or the council’s homeless prevention team.

Anderson: “A trusted partnership”

Laurie Anderson, of The Salvation Army’s Homelessness Services Unit, said:

“We are delighted to support the council’s winter provision. “We have a trusted partnership with them and they recognise the need to ensure that people who are sleeping rough on the Isle of Wight during the winter months have somewhere safe and warm to sleep. “The winter night shelter is a vital lifeline for rough sleepers. “We will make sure anyone referred to us will get warm food, a listening ear without judgement and will be sign-posted to services that can offer support to their immediate needs.”

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0