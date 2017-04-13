‘Horrific’ serious sexual assault brings life sentence

This in from police, in their own words. Ed

Kevin Finch (5/1/81) of no fixed address was today (13 April) sentenced to life in prison, to serve a minimum of ten years, following three sex offences.

He will also be added to the sex offenders register list for life.

Finch pleaded guilty to:

Rape of an 18-year-old woman in Niton on 7 October 2016

Indecent assault against a woman in Newport in 2003

Sexual assault against a 16-year-old girl in East Cowes in 2015

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown, said: