‘Horrific’ serious sexual assault brings life sentence

This in from police, in their own words. Ed
Kevin Finch (5/1/81) of no fixed address was today (13 April) sentenced to life in prison, to serve a minimum of ten years, following three sex offences.
He will also be added to the sex offenders register list for life.
Finch pleaded guilty to:
- Rape of an 18-year-old woman in Niton on 7 October 2016
- Indecent assault against a woman in Newport in 2003
- Sexual assault against a 16-year-old girl in East Cowes in 2015
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown, said:
“Following the horrific serious sexual assault in Niton in October 2016, we carried out a thorough and detailed investigation, in which we were able to identify further offending by Finch and so we put him in front of the courts for two further incidents.
“Finch pleaded guilty to all three offences. I hope the admission of guilt and today’s life sentence can provide all of the victims with closure, so that they can move on with their lives.
“Thankfully these type of incidents are rare and I would like to reassure the community that the Isle of Wight remains a safe place to live and to visit.
“Our thoughts are with all of the victims at this time.”
Luisa Hillard
13.Apr.2017 7:45pm
I don’t think there should be comments on stories like this. It’s too predictable and nasty, without any acceptance of responsibility for how our own society is to blame for creating the conditions where these people not only develop escalating violent behaviour but can act unchecked for so long.
I’m pleased for the victims that they have some justice. And I feel sorry for his family who must be wondering what happened to their lovely little boy.