Hospice launches new service for young adults with life limiting or life threatening conditions

Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

A new service is being launched by experts at Earl Mountbatten Hospice to reach out to older children and young adults with life limiting or life threatening conditions and their families.

Evidence shows that moving from children to adult services when living with a terminal or life-threatening condition can be a particularly stressful time for them and their families, and often people at this stage can fail to find support and services they need from either children’s or adult services.

Kate leads new service

Earl Mountbatten Hospice believes that every young person with a terminal or life-threatening illness should have access to appropriate care and support tailored to his/her individual needs and preferences.

To achieve this, a young adults service has been set up for those aged 14 to 25, and new coordinator Kate Golding has been appointed to lead the work.

Kate said:

“In my previous role as a Consultant Nurse, I met many families who were living with life limiting disorders and were struggling to cope. This role seemed to be the perfect opportunity to be able to support families in a similar position.”

Kate added,

“I am looking forward to working with young people, their families and in partnership with teams which have already been established on the Island in other health and social care settings. “We know that social isolation is an important factor for such young people and we hope to develop services where young people can come together to mutually support each other in the right setting, with access to the right services. “However, I am very keen for the new service to be based on what people want and need, so my first task is to find out what young people and their families would like to see develop from this opportunity.”

Get in touch

If you know of someone who might benefit from this service, or you are a professional wanting to refer into the service (with appropriate consent), contact Kate by email kate.golding@iwhospice.org or phone (01983) 217370.

