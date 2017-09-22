Housing Benefit payments blunder: Watch out for new payment date

The council share this latest news. Ed

We have made a mistake which means the Housing Benefit payments due to be received by customers in their bank account on Monday 25 September 2017 will now not be received until Tuesday 26 September 2017

We are sorry for this and for any inconvenience caused. We know that some clients may experience difficulties with this, and ask landlords to be considerate.

Whilst we can’t make emergency payments because the payment process is already in the banking system, our call centre is open Saturday (23 September 2017) 9am to 1pm for Housing Benefit enquiries only on 01983 823950 to give advice.

Clients are advised if they receive any bank charges as a result of the late payment, to contact us with appropriate evidence and where its clear bank charges are incurred as a direct result of the delay in payment we will reimburse them.

