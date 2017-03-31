This in from IW NHS Trust. Ed

The annual Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group awards recognise excellence in health service commissioning and primary care across the Island.

Commissioners, GPs, practice nurses and other practice staff come together to celebrate achievements and service beyond the call of duty to the Island. The awards, held at Cowes Yacht Haven on Friday 24th March, were sponsored by KPMG who are currently working with the CCG and other partners on the new care model for the Island.

Hosted by Dr Rivers

The awards evening commenced with a drum and pipe display by Ryde Sea Cadets who played in host for the evening, CCG Chair Dr John Rivers. Dr Rivers, who retires at the end of March after 35 years in the NHS and six years as the Clinical Commissioning Group’s first chair reflected on the development of primary care and the health service saying that

“General practice for me is the jewel in the crown in the NHS. The challenge facing primary care with the intensity of work and rapidly evolving workforce is immense….. and tonight we celebrate the dedication and determination of everyone who makes family medicine work and we celebrate the work of the CCG.”

Practice Employee of the Year – Jo Mclean, Shanklin Medical Centre

CCG Employee of the Year – Cath Love, Senior Quality Manager, CCG

Team of the Year – Secondary Care Hospital Commissioning Team, CCG

CCG Improvement/Development – Clinical Placements Sandown, Sandown Health Centre Nurses & Sandown District Nurses with Catherine Ward & Moira Sugden

Nurse Working in Primary Care – Sarah Hill, Sandown Health Centre

Practice Manager of the Year – Angela Waters, South Wight Medical Centre

Special Recognition – Dr Jo Hesse, Esplanade Surgery, Ryde

Special Recognition – Dr Judith Moore, Carisbrooke Health Centre

Special Recognition – Sarah Rochford, Primary Care Asst Manager and organiser of the awards event

Special Recognition – Dr John Rivers, outgoing chair of the CCG

GP of Year – Dr Oommen John, Ventnor Medical Centre

Practice of the Year – Esplanade Surgery, Ryde

All the award recipients received porcelain bowls designed and crafted by Neil Tregear, from Tregear Pottery, Niton.

Helen Shields, Chief Officer at Isle of Wight CCG said:

“All the winners deserve recognition for the excellent work that they do for the Island. They are the few, who are supported by the many, without whom our fantastic health service would not be able to function. I particularly want to highlight the important role John Rivers has undertaken for the last six years. “As CCG Chair he has led the CCG through some challenging waters and helped to steer a path for the Island’s health and care services which will, we hope, create a sustainable service for the future. “We will be sorry to say goodbye to him but we are fortunate in having an excellent new chair, Dr Michelle Legg, GP at Tower House Surgery in Ryde. I am sure Michelle will keep the CCG on course during the difficult times the health service is currently facing.”

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.