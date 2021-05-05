How do I choose who to vote for in the Isle of Wight council election?

Tomorrow sees 2021 election day finally arrive on the Isle of Wight (and across the country), as candidates standing to be councillors at Isle of Wight council go to the polls.
Last month all the candidates were announced and News OnTheWight created a table which readers could search through to find out who is standing in your ward.
As far as we can, we have now included links to Websites or articles where you can find more information about each of the candidates.
There are gaps (some people don’t have anywhere you can get more info from) but if you see a link missing that you know about, drop us an email and we’ll add it.
You can search the table for wards or candidates, or sort by clicking on the arrows at the top of each column.
|Ward
|Candidate name
|Party (if any)
|Bembridge
|ROBERTSON
Joe
|Conservative
|Bembridge
|STEANE
Alasdair Gareth
|Our Island
|Binstead and Fishbourne
|COOKE
Simon
|-
|Binstead and Fishbourne
|DORE
Ian
|Independent
|Binstead and Fishbourne
|HOPPER
Ed
|Conservative
|Brading and St Helens
|BACON
Jonathan Francis
|Our Island
|Brading and St Helens
|BUGGIE
Alexander
|Labour
|Brading and St Helens
|GRANEY
John Henry
|Lib Dem
|Brading and St Helens
|TYNDALL
Brian
|Conservative
|Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet
|ALLDRED
Doug
|Green Party
|Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet
|HASTINGS
Steve
|Conservative
|Brighstone, Calbourne and Shalfleet
|STUART
Nick
|Lib Dem
|Carisbrooke and Gunville
|BIRD
Verity Scott
|Labour
|Carisbrooke and Gunville
|HASTINGS
Bev
|Conservative
|Carisbrooke and Gunville
|LEVER
Joe
|Green Party
|Central Rural
|ELLIS
Suzie
|Conservative
|Central Rural
|HILL
Richard Andrew
|Labour
|Central Rural
|LAURSEN
Julia Ann
|Green Party
|Chale, Niton and Shorwell
|CRITCHISON
Claire Leah
|Green Party
|Chale, Niton and Shorwell
|STEWART
Dave
|Conservative
|Cowes Medina
|BATES
Alan Derek
|Labour
|Cowes Medina
|BICKET
Oscar
|Conservative
|Cowes Medina
|PEACEY WILCOX
Lora
|Independent
|Cowes North
|HOLLIS
Richard
|Conservative
|Cowes North
|QUIGLEY
Richard Michael
|Labour
|Cowes South and Northwood
|ATTFIELD
Philip Charles
|Labour
|Cowes South and Northwood
|BURGESS
Steph
|Lib Dem
|Cowes South and Northwood
|NICHOLSON
John
|Conservative
|Cowes South and Northwood
|STUBBINGS
Nathan
|Green Party
|Cowes West and Gurnard
|FULLER
Paul Andrew
|Independent
|Cowes West and Gurnard
|JEFFREYS
Tim
|Conservative
|Cowes West and Gurnard
|POINTING
Josh
|Labour
|East Cowes
|LOVE
Karl
|Independent
|East Cowes
|PACKHAM
Bob
|Lib Dem
|East Cowes
|RANN
Jane
|Conservative
|East Cowes
|TROLLOPE
Lorna
|Labour
|Fairlee and Whippingham
|PACKHAM
Patricia
|Lib Dem
|Fairlee and Whippingham
|PRICE
Matthew
|Conservative
|Fairlee and Whippingham
|SMITH
Michael
|Green Party
|Freshwater North and Yarmouth
|JAMES
Daniel Howard
|Green Party
|Freshwater North and Yarmouth
|SPINK
Peter
|Conservative
|Freshwater South
|CAMERON
George
|Conservative
|Freshwater South
|MEDLAND
John
|Independent
|Haylands and Swanmore
|CHURCHMAN
Vanessa
|Conservative
|Haylands and Swanmore
|KIRKBY
Les
|-
|Haylands and Swanmore
|LYONS
Sue
|Labour
|Haylands and Swanmore
|ROSS
Malcolm
|Lib Dem
|Lake North
|CLARKE
Gary Anthony
|Labour
|Lake North
|OUTLAW
Tig
|Conservative
|Lake North
|WHITTAKER
Adrian Charles
|Island Independent Network
|Lake North
|WILSON
Paul Alfred Thomas
|Green Party
|Lake South
|BARRY
Patrick
|Green Party
|Lake South
|BRADING
Paul
|Conservative
|Lake South
|MCCARTHY-FRY
Sarah Louise
|Labour
|Lake South
|PITCHER
Linda Pauline
|Vectis Party
|Mountjoy and Shide
|HUNTER
Alan
|Labour
|Mountjoy and Shide
|OLIVER
Martin
|Conservative
|Mountjoy and Shide
|SMART
Shirley Amy
|-
|Mountjoy and Shide
|TURGUT
Fred
|-
|Nettlestone and Seaview
|ADAMS
David James
|Independent
|Nettlestone and Seaview
|REES
Mark
|Labour
|Nettlestone and Seaview
|WARD
Michael
|Conservative
|Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey
|BEACH
Anna Maria
|Labour
|Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey
|MOSDELL
Clare
|Conservative
|Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey
|REYNOLDS
Stephen Charles
|Independent
|Newchurch, Havenstreet and Ashey
|RIDGLEY
Martyn James
|Green Party
|Newport Central
|AMBROSINI
Matthew
|Conservative
|Newport Central
|HAYTACK
Simon Peter
|Labour
|Newport Central
|JONES-EVANS
Julie Marie
|Independent
|Newport Central
|RUSHBROOK
Stephen James
|Green Party
|Newport West
|BLEZZARD
Bob
|Lib Dem
|Newport West
|BUNDELL
Jaimie Elizabeth
Louise
|Green Party
|Newport West
|COLLINS
Bill
|Trade Unionist and Socialist
Coalition
|Newport West
|QUIGLEY
Brian Patrick
|Labour
|Newport West
|REDRUP
Ray
|Conservative
|Osborne
|BURRIDGE
Julie Ann
|Lib Dem
|Osborne
|HENDRY
Stephen
|Conservative
|Osborne
|PALER Michael
|Independent
|Osborne
|PALIN
Cameron
|Green Party
|Pan and Barton
|BRODIE
Geoff
|Independent
|Pan and Barton
|FLEET
Danielle
|Conservative
|Parkhurst and Hunnyhill
|FALLICK
Hollie
|Green Party
|Parkhurst and Hunnyhill
|GARRATT
Andrew Charles
William
|Lib Dem
|Parkhurst and Hunnyhill
|HUNTER
Pauline
|Labour
|Parkhurst and Hunnyhill
|LOCK
Cara
|Conservative
|Ryde Appley and Elmfield
|FINNEY
Tiarnan
|Conservative
|Ryde Appley and Elmfield
|HAMPTON
Paul Anthony
|Green Party
|Ryde Appley and Elmfield
|LILLEY
Michael
|-
|Ryde Monktonmead
|CHAPMAN
Charles
|Independent
|Ryde Monktonmead
|LUCIONI
Karen Theresa
|Island Independent Network
|Ryde Monktonmead
|LYONS
Mick
|Labour
|Ryde Monktonmead
|WRIGHT
Rhys
|Conservative
|Ryde North West
|JORDAN
Phil
|-
|Ryde North West
|SALMON
Michael Barry
|Green Party
|Ryde North West
|SHERIDAN
Steven
|Conservative
|Ryde North West
|TRUCKEL
Phil
|Labour
|Ryde South East
|BROTHERS
Emily Andrea Melanie
|Labour
|Ryde South East
|DREW
Warren
|Conservative
|Ryde South East
|HIGGINS
Jessica
|Island Independent Network
|Ryde South East
|MIKICH
Tracy Ann
|Lib Dem
|Ryde South East
|THOMAS
Natalie Jane
|Green Party
|Ryde West
|DOUBLE
Steve
|Labour
|Ryde West
|LAMBERT
Mike
|Independent
|Ryde West
|STEPHENS
Ian Rodney
|Island Independent Network
|Ryde West
|TEMEL
Lou
|Conservative
|Sandown North
|ANDRE
Debbie
|Independent
|Sandown North
|CHEETHAM
Clive James
|Labour
|Sandown North
|FLETCHER
Ian
|Conservative
|Sandown North
|PARKES
Stephen John
|Independent
|Sandown South
|EVANS
Pauline Ann
|Our Island
|Sandown South
|HICKS
Jenny
|Island Independent Network
|Sandown South
|THOMPSON
Robert Michael
|Labour
|Sandown South
|VOLLER
Mark
|Lib Dem
|Sandown South
|WARD
Ian
|Conservative
|Shanklin Central
|BESTON
Michael
|Conservative
|Shanklin Central
|CRAWLEY
Kenneth Robert
|Labour
|Shanklin Central
|MAY
Robert
|Independent
|Shanklin Central
|MOORSE
David Frank
|Green Party
|Shanklin South
|HAILSTON
Mike
|Our Island
|Shanklin South
|LLOYD
Christopher Thomas
|Labour
|Shanklin South
|QUIRK
Chris
|Conservative
|Totland and Colwell
|BRYAN
Carol
|Conservative
|Totland and Colwell
|HANCOCK
Billy Lawrence
|Labour
|Totland and Colwell
|JARMAN
Chris
|Independent
|Totland and Colwell
|LOCKE
Michael John
|Lib Dem
|Ventnor and St Lawrence
|COOPER
Steve
|Labour
|Ventnor and St Lawrence
|GODDEN
Martin James
|Freedom Alliance
|Ventnor and St Lawrence
|JEFFERIES
Mark
|Island Independent Network
|Ventnor and St Lawrence
|PEACE
Gary
|Conservative
|Ventnor and St Lawrence
|PERKS
Graham James Mark
|Vectis Party
|Ventnor and St Lawrence
|WARREN
Phil
|Our Island
|Wootton Bridge
|ABRAHAM
Barry
|Conservative
|Wootton Bridge
|BETTS
Susan
|Green Party
|Wootton Bridge
|PITCHER
Daryll James
|Vectis Party
|Wootton Bridge
|WARD
John Adrian
|-
|Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch
|DOWNER
Rodney David
|Independent
|Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch
|TRACEY
Justin Eamonn
|Labour
|Wroxall, Lowtherville and Bonchurch
|WATLING
Colm
|Conservative
