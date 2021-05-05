How do I choose who to vote for in the Isle of Wight council election?

Tomorrow sees 2021 election day finally arrive on the Isle of Wight (and across the country), as candidates standing to be councillors at Isle of Wight council go to the polls.

Last month all the candidates were announced and News OnTheWight created a table which readers could search through to find out who is standing in your ward.

Links to more info

As far as we can, we have now included links to Websites or articles where you can find more information about each of the candidates.

There are gaps (some people don’t have anywhere you can get more info from) but if you see a link missing that you know about, drop us an email and we’ll add it.

The candidates

You can search the table for wards or candidates, or sort by clicking on the arrows at the top of each column.



Our thanks to K for her help in pulling together some of the links

