Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats announce final 2021 election candidates

Following the announcement of the first tranche of candidates, the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats now share more details about their final candidates.

Nick Stuart, Chair of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats, stated,

“With the 12 Liberal Democrat Council Candidates and Richard Murphy as the Candidate for Police & Crime Commissioner everyone on the Island has the opportunity to vote for a Liberal Democrat. “The Island Public have seen the Liberal Democrat Councillors, Andrew Garratt and Reg Barry, show a professionalism in pushing for fairness and representing their voters. Holding the Conservative to account for their many failures, unfair actions and inability to deal with Island issues. “They demonstrate how Liberal Democrats can hold those in power to scrutiny and work towards an effective Council for the whole population of the Island.”

Stuart: Reg is a great example of public service

Nick went on to say,

“With Reg Barry BEM retiring as Councillor of Seaview and Nettlestone the Island, the local public and the Liberal Democrats owe a debt of gratitude for his long service and many achievements as a Councillor and mainstay of the local community. “As the link to the successful years of Liberal Democrat control of the Isle of Wight Council he is a great example of public service and a reminder of how badly the Island has been served recently. “With strong Candidates and a new purpose the Liberal Demcorats look forward to seeing the current incompetent arrogant Conservative administration replaced.”



Julie Burridge – Osborne

Julie has a successful background in social care and education and is currently a Shared Lives Carer supporting adults with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

She is keen to support her community to get much needed infrastructure, jobs training and community development. Including fighting for an environmentally friendly future for Osborne, East Cowes and the Island.

Patricia Packham – Fairlee and Whippingham

Patricia is a retired fruit packer and has lived in East Cowes for nearly 10 years. She is a keen gardener, and artist and creates cards.

Working with Beavers youth group she is keen to support the educational of children and job creation on the Island while preserving the environment of the Island from excessive development.

Steph Burgess – Cowes South and Northwood

Steph grew up on the Island, and now lives in Northwood. She has been a teacher for over 20 years, 14 of those on the Island. As a mum of two girls, and stepmum to one boy, she is passionate about what wider society can do to ensure young people get the best opportunities.

In recent years she has fundraised for various cancer charities; she completed the London Marathon in 2018, and has organised charity balls at Northwood House. She is a life-long sailor and lover of beach-meandering, as well as being a – somewhat reluctant – runner she can be seen pounding local streets or out walking with her cockapoo.

Mike Locke Totland and Colwell

Mike works in the Internet industry and has been a Totland and Colwell resident since 2017. He is part of West Wight Social Club, West Wight Sports and Community Centre the West Wight Help Hub, Friends of Freshwater Library, Feline Welfare and other local initiatives such as Beer & Buses.

He believes that as the island rebuilds after Covid-19 the benefits of recovery are available to all residents and to fight to keep the unique character of the Isle of Wight.