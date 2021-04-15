Island Independent Network announce their Isle of Wight 2021 election candidates

Karen shared details of the candidates standing in Isle of Wight council and town and parish council elections on 6th May. Ed

The Island Independent Network was founded by Cllr Ian Stephens. The network provides support to Island Independent candidates, whilst totally independent candidates do not have access to the same resources.

The IIN is part of the national Independent Network and we have access to Independent Peers in the lords to lobby on our behalf. Taking our concerns to the very heart of Government.

We will bring openness, honesty and transparency to local government. We will listen to your concerns and act on them on your behalf, please contact us if there is a local issue you want to discuss.

Cllr Ian Stephens

IW Council: Ryde West

Ryde Town Council: Ryde West

Currently Councillor for Ryde West; Former Leader & Chairman of the IWC; Former Chairman of Local Government Association Culture Tourism & Sport; Currently Chairman of the Local Government Fire Service Management Committee

Ian Stephens

The experience gained, both locally and nationally gives Ian gravitas when dealing with senior officials, and the tact used to bridge party political division assists when dealing with conflicts locally.

Experience in leadership at the height of the austerity period at County level, has given Ian the true understanding of bringing council services and facilities to a level that the Island people deserve.

It has always been stated that not one organisation can provide all things necessary for our Island and with a proven track record of an ‘open door’ policy which gave an opportunity for all to come together and work on solutions. Always focusing on green issues, and indeed he created a new executive sustainability post, which has now sadly lapsed.

Proud of his roots, Island born and bred, Ian remembers the years of innovation created on the Isle of Wight. From the Black Knight rocket at Highdown to the Islander/Trislander at Bembridge, however today we have hydrogen powered catamarans in Ventnor and Wind Farm Blades in the Medina Valley, giving an optimism that with the right outlook and backing we can create new industry.

Cllr Karen Lucioni

IW Council: Monktonmead

Ryde Town Council: Monktonmead

Karen Lucioni

Karen is an extremely passionate, active councillor, committed to the community she represents. Always available, responsive, reliable and getting results.

The founder of the respect Ryde project ‘love where you live’ she along with many volunteers campaign and get involved with environmental issues in Ryde. A lady of action, who works with and alongside the community for positive change, dedicated to helping to make Ryde a safer place for all by working tirelessly to represent all by having an open, transparent and non-judgmental approach.

Karen has fostered good working relationships with stakeholders, projects and community groups to encourage engagement with the community, to help make Ryde a cleaner, greener, safer place with a bright future.

Jessica Higgins

IW Council: Ryde South East

Ryde Town Council: Ryde South East

Jessica Higgins

Jess believes passionately in community and would like to represent the Ryde community to thrive and have access to the best services that are on offer.

She has been volunteering for over 15 years and has a real love for people who are marginalised and often not heard. Jess wants to be your voice and work as your representative, to bring about change and help our community to grow.

She recognises that there is inequality, lack of diversity and high levels of poverty. Due to Covid-19, unemployment in our area is at an all-time high and has brought about real hardship for so many families. She will endeavour to do all she can to make our community stronger, safer and a great place to live and prosper.

Jenny Hicks

IW Council: Sandown South

Lake Parish Council: Lake South

Sandown Town Council: Sandown South

Jenny Hicks

Jenny is passionate about sustainability, our history and proactive ventures with eco-thinking projects.

She is transparent, solid and forward thinking.

Mark Jefferies

IW Council: Ventnor & St Lawrence

Ventnor Town Council: Ventnor West

Mark Jefferies

Mark is a born and bred fourth generation Ventnorian. Many people will know him, and know that he is passionate about Ventnor’s, and the islands issues and most of all the concerns of Ventnor’s residents.

Over the years he has been involved with helping set up the first diabetes charity shop in the town, and has volunteered at Haylands Farm.

Most recently volunteering at the riverside vaccination Centre, and was press secretary for the island ferry group and, has petitioned to keep Covid testing local campaign.

Adrian Whittaker

Adrian Whittaker

IW Council: Lake North

Lake Parish Council: Lake North, Lake South

Newchurch Parish Council

Shanklin Town Council: Shanklin Central

Adrian is currently a town councillor for Shanklin Central with an excellent attendance record. Adrian has been involved in many local projects since being elected. He is also proud to be an NHS Royal Voluntary Responder. In 2019 Adrian set up Breakfast in the Bay which supports families with children. He has a good track record of getting things done on the council and in the wider community. Adrian hopes that you will continue to support him as your local councillor as he would love to continue for another four years.