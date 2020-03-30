Isle of Wight Coronavirus Rolling News Updates – 30 Mar 2020

How to follow the Government's Coronavirus measures to Stay at Home

If you are unclear about any of the new measures to stay at home, OnTheWight has gathered all the relevant links to Government guidance. Details within

How to protect yourself

Pundits are suggesting that it won’t be long before the Government enforce tighter measures in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19).

The Government have issued a number of guidance documents in relation to guidance to Stay at Home.

OnTheWight have gathered them here all in one place for your convenience. We would normally embed the documents, but as they may be updated, we’ve provided links to the Gov Website, where you’ll find the latest for each situation.

Government Covid-19 guidance
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:
– a high temperature
– a new continuous cough

If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Monday, 30th March, 2020 8:30am

