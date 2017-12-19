How victims of Western Union wire transfer scam can claim money back

The council share this latest news. Ed

If you have paid money to a fraudster using Western Union wire transfer, between 1 January 2004 and 19 January 2017, you may be able to claim some or all of this money back following a multi-million dollar settlement in the United States.

The council’s Trading Standards Service has been notified that this arrangement is for victims world-wide, not just in the United States. The American company has handed over a pot worth £437m to the US Government to refund scam victims. As there is a limited pot and potentially millions of victims, you may not get a full refund but you may well get some of your money back.

The US Department of Justice has set up a Website where victims can file a claim.

The deadline for claims is 12 February 2018.

File your claim

Councillor Gary Peace, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said,

“I would encourage residents, if they believe they were a victim of this particular scam, to visit the Western Union website and file their claim. “As part of this international consumer fraud scheme, fraudsters contacted victims and falsely posed as family members in need or promised prizes or job opportunities. The fraudsters directed the victims to send money through Western Union to help their relative or claim their prize.”

