Visit Isle of Wight tops the league table for social media activity

Visit Isle of Wight’s social media activity has been recognised as one of the best in the country.

In a league table of tourism organisations by counties, Visit Isle of Wight was judged top, outranking heavy hitters Visit Cornwall and Visit Peak District and Derbyshire.

The award is the result of performance within the English Tourism Social Media Index – the annual round up of social media activity, produced by PR company Umpf, in association with TripAdvisor Rentals.

David Thornton, Visit Isle of Wight CEO said:

“We are delighted to hear that our social media has been recognised nationally and that we have knocked Visit Cornwall off the top spot! “Over the last couple of years VIOW has contributed resources and energy into establishing a substantial social media footprint. “It’s a credit to the hard work of our small marketing and PR team who have done an excellent job.”

Rachel Clayton, Analyst at Umpf, said:

“Visit Isle of Wight has shown great improvement in its approach to social media management this year. The tourism body attained consistently impressive data scores, achieving top marks in areas such as response score and likes score. The judges were particularly impressed by Visit Isle of Wight’s attention to detail, community engagement and breadth of multimedia used – a well-deserved winner of this year’s County table.”

English Tourism Social Media Index

Visit Isle of Wight also came second in the English Tourism Social Media Index in the South East region for destinations, pipped to the top by Visit Thanet.

The Island’s destination management organisation also came fourth from all 133 tourism bodies in England.

See how Visit Isle of Wight came top of the county league table.

For a breakdown of methodology, see the Website.

Visit Isle of Wight’s social media

