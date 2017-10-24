How would you make buying and selling houses cheaper, faster and less stressful?

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely has welcomed a government consultation seeking views on how to make buying and selling houses cheaper, faster and less stressful.

Communities secretary Sajid Javid wants to hear from estate agents, mortgage lenders, organisations and solicitors to share their experiences of the housing market and what can be improved.

The ‘call for evidence’ is aiming to start a process to try and fix issues across the whole sector, from ways to tackle gazumping and reduce time wasting to increasing commitment to a sale.

Bob said,

“Everyone knows just how stressful the whole house buying and selling process is with an overlong system breeding distrust between both parties when it should be quite the opposite. “I’m pleased the minister wants to hear from people actually involved in the system to gauge their thoughts and I’m particularly pleased the process is looking for innovative digital solutions to speed up home buying, including making more data available online. “With regards to the Island, my feeling is that older Islanders would be more likely to downsize their homes – so making them available for the next generation – if the process of buying and selling was simpler.”

Have your say

People can contribute to it via the Website.

The consultation closes at 11.45pm on 17th December.

Image: Andy Beecroft under CC BY 2.0